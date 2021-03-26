B.C. Rain High School renames media center after superintendent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — B.C. Rain High School renamed its media center the Chresal D. Threadgill Educational Learning Center to honor the Mobile County Public School System’s superintendent.

The newly designed media center offers much more than books. It features collaboration labs, laptops, tablets and other resources for students to complete research and other projects.





A ceremony was held Friday to rename the learning center after the MCPSS Superintendent, whose portrait is now hanging on a wall. B.C. Rain Principal Ed Sanderson said he will soon put a picture of the Class of 2021 on that same wall. “We will continue adding photos of our graduates so they will know that they, too, can become superintendent one day.”