B.C. Rain High School renames media center after superintendent

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — B.C. Rain High School renamed its media center the Chresal D. Threadgill Educational Learning Center to honor the Mobile County Public School System’s superintendent.

The newly designed media center offers much more than books. It features collaboration labs, laptops, tablets and other resources for students to complete research and other projects.

A ceremony was held Friday to rename the learning center after the MCPSS Superintendent, whose portrait is now hanging on a wall.  B.C. Rain Principal Ed Sanderson said he will soon put a picture of the Class of 2021 on that same wall. “We will continue adding photos of our graduates so they will know that they, too, can become superintendent one day.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories