UPDATE: (11:25 p.m.) — Leadership at the Senior Bowl has decided to continue the tradition of having the Azalea Trail Maids appear at this year’s game on game day.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl Media Relations Coordinator issued the following statement Wednesday evening:

We are thankful for those in the Mobile community who have reached out over the past several days to express their deep appreciation for the important role that the Azalea Trail Maids have played in the history of the Senior Bowl and their strong desire to ensure that tradition continues for many years to come. The Senior Bowl echoes those sentiments and looks forward to the Azalea Trail Maids participating in this year’s welcome event, annual downtown parade, and gameday experience. As fans enter Hancock Whitney Stadium on gameday, they will be greeted by the Maids. As they do so, we encourage our fans to take a moment to thank these accomplished young women for their service to our city and game. This year, the smaller sideline areas of the new stadium don’t allow for adequate space for the Maids to safely stand on the sideline for the entire duration of the four-hour game. On game day, the Maids will be introduced on the field in their iconic dresses and recognized as an important part of the Senior Bowl tradition. We will continue to provide updates as we confirm details to the game day program. Sincerely, Senior Bowl Leadership Molly Middleton Media Relations Coordinator Reese’s Senior Bowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE​

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Azalea Trail Maids have accepted a limited role in next week’s Senior Bowl festivities.

According to Trail Maid officials, 10 Trail Maids in full dresses and 20 in running outfits will appear at Monday’s Welcoming Ceremony at the Battle House Hotel. Friday, Feb. 4, all 50 Trail Maids, in their dresses, will appear in the Senior Bowl Parade in Downtown Mobile. Saturday, Feb. 5, “a small number” of Trail Maids in dresses and running outfits will greet fans entering Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The Trail Maids will not be a part of in-stadium activities, including the pre-game and halftime festivities.

Last Thursday, controversy erupted when Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt called out Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy for not inviting the Trail Maids to the Senior Bowl game. The Trail Maids, known for their antebellum dresses, have been a part of on-field festivities at the Senior Bowl for years.

Last year, the Senior Bowl ditched its long-standing North vs. South format.

Dueitt called that move and the Trail Maids exclusion “woke N.F.L. culture.”

The Senior Bowl announced Tuesday that the Trail Maids had previously accepted an invitation to the Welcoming Ceremony and that it was extending an invitation to participate in the parade and to greet fans outside the stadium.

Mobile city councilman Scott Jones said he feels the focus on the style of dress is overshadowing what the girls truly represent as ambassadors of the city.

“The vetting process is extremely difficult, they’re academic scholars, they’re active in their community,” said Jones. “It’s anything anybody would ever want, and they’re a diverse organization with many minorities in the group.”

Jones said he would boycott all Senior Bowl events and pull his support for future funding if the trail maids are not invited onto the field. “If we’re going to cancel something then cancel the senior bowl before you cancel these girls,” said Jones.

The full email to Maid parents read as followed: