Authorities warn Northwest Florida bridges will close if winds reach 40 mph

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office warns bridges will close without notice if winds reach a sustained 40 mph.

The Causeway Bridge, Three Mile Bridge and Garcon Point Bridge are among those subject to close, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

A hurricane warning ahead of Hurricane Sally was extended into Northwest Florida on Monday, including Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Outer rainbands from Hurricane Sally began dumping rain on Northwest Florida early Tuesday morning.

The Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.