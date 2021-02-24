Authorities search for suspects near Elberta following police chase

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Foley Police and other agencies with the search for at least two individuals following a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. Elberta Police confirm they were working the pursuit with Foley PD, but it’s not clear where the chase began.

Authorities were searching the area of Pine Street near Highway 98 shortly before 7 p.m. A WKRG News 5 viewer tells us a helicopter was also involved in the search near Elberta.





WKRG News 5 will bring you the latest information once it is available.