Authorities release accused cop killer interrogation video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities have released the interrogation video for the man accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller back in November. Michael Nealey was surprised to find out Miller had died, and in the video, he told authorities he had no memory of their altercation.

Deputies say it appeared Miller had been beaten to death by Nealey at the Hilton Inn Hotel on Pensacola Beach. Investigators questioned Nealey for about thirty minutes and they told him he was charged with second-degree murder. In the video, Investigators told Nealey they wanted to figure out what happened to Miller. Nealey said he had no problem with Miller and went on to again say he could not believe he was dead.

“It’s unbelievable, I have no problem with Lucky,” Nealey said. “I can’t believe what you are telling me.”

Nealey appeared to not want to speak with investigators. During the interview, he told them he had nothing more to say. Investigators went on to say it looked like Miller had been beaten to death.

