Authorities searching for suspect in sheriff’s fatal shooting

MONTOMGERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities have identified the suspect in in the fatal shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.
A Blue Alert was issued for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Authorities say he was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County and he may be traveling on foot. He is believed to be a serious risk to the public.
The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating William Chase Johnson, white male with brown hair, 18 years-old, 5’9”, 137lbs. William Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County, Alabama around 8:15PM on November 23, 2019. If you have any information regarding William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334)548-2222 or call 911.ALEA