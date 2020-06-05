Australians gather to protest racial inequality, honor George Floyd’s death

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Thousands have gathered in Canberra, Australia’s capital, to protest racial inequality in reaction to George Floyd’s death in the United States, while a court effectively banned a larger rally planned for Sydney because of the coronavirus threat. Friday’s rally in Canberra comes a day before larger rallies were expected in other Australian cities. The New South Wales state Supreme Court declared on Friday that the Sydney rally planned for Saturday is not an authorized public assembly. The rally was expected to attract 5,000 people. The police commissioner says the ruling means “all of the police powers available to us can be used” to prevent the protest.
