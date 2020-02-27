Australian universities offer aid to stranded Chinese students

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australian universities are offering Chinese students stranded in their homeland travel money and discounted tuition and the largest campus delayed the start of the academic year, trying to keep their lucrative enrollments amid a viral epidemic. Australia’s ban on travel from mainland China will not be lifted before classes begin at most universities next week. International education is Australia’s third-biggest source of foreign earnings and China is Australia’s largest source of foreign students, with 200,000 attending Australian universities. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the China travel ban will be extended until at least March 7 and no exception will be made for Chinese students.

