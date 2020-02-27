CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australian universities are offering Chinese students stranded in their homeland travel money and discounted tuition and the largest campus delayed the start of the academic year, trying to keep their lucrative enrollments amid a viral epidemic. Australia’s ban on travel from mainland China will not be lifted before classes begin at most universities next week. International education is Australia’s third-biggest source of foreign earnings and China is Australia’s largest source of foreign students, with 200,000 attending Australian universities. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the China travel ban will be extended until at least March 7 and no exception will be made for Chinese students.
LATEST STORIES:
- Australian universities offer aid to stranded Chinese students
- U.S. military postpones annual joint drills with South Korean troops over Coronavirus fears
- ‘The Bachelor’ is now casting seniors for a new dating reality show
- Leflore comes up short in 6A semifinals in Birmingham
- TripAdvisor ranks Pensacola Beach No. 4 among ‘Best Beaches in America’