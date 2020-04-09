BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – Australian police wearing protective gear have boarded a cruise ship to seize evidence and question crew members after the vessel was linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more than a dozen deaths. About 2,700 passengers disembarked from the ship on March 19 in Sydney and it has since become the largest source of coronavirus infections in Australia. More than 600 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths are linked the to the ship, the Ruby Princess. About 200 crew have shown symptoms of COVID-19, while 18 have tested positive for the virus that causes it. The workers remaining on the ship are from 50 countries.
LATEST STORIES
- Australian police board cruise ship, seize evidence after ship linked to virus cases, deaths
- American and Russian astronauts depart for International Space Station
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Wednesday
- Georgia governor extends statewide shelter to April 30th
- Science Corner: Air pressure explained with a balloon in a bottle