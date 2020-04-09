Australian police board cruise ship, seize evidence after ship linked to virus cases, deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As people use more single-use personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, there's more waste. We're seeing it pile up in places where it should not be like the sides of the road. It's a problem seen across the country right now.

Driving down Spring Hill Avenue, you can see gloves littered down the side of the street, so at the Wednesday, April 8, press conference, we asked Mayor Stimpson his thoughts.