Austal responds to concerns from employees among presumptive coronavirus case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal originally reported their presumptive coronavirus case Tuesday and how employees who worked in close contact with that employee are now quarantining. After that story ran on News 5 we received multiple messages from Austal employees saying this was not the case.

That employee we spoke with who wished to remain anonymous says he along with five to six of his coworkers were told to come back to work Wednesday after originally being told to quarantine. He said “My biggest issue is what they put out there that they quarantined everybody within that area for 14 days and they did not,if they did then I would have been quarantined.”

Austal says their decision was based on CDC guidelines and those asked to come back after an extensive investigation were determined not to be at risk based on those guidelines. We spoke with Austal President Craig Perciavalle who says “Those that are quarantined are per CDC guidelines. IF you worked within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes or more and that was determined in our investigation through conversations with our employee then we quarantined them.”

Austal also says the health and well-being of their employees is at the forefront and are doing extensive cleaning at all parts of their facility and those who do not feel safe have the ability to take a leave of absence.

Here is the full interview with Austal President Craig Perciavalle: