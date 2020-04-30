Austal donates more than $100,000 to organizations in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA has donated more than $100,000 to organizations in the Mobile community, aimed at supporting businesses and restaurants.

The funds were donated to Downtown Mobile Alliance, the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, the Mobile County Public School System, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Prodisee Pantry. The funds will help businesses reopen, support virtual clubs and educational activities for children, and help feed struggling families in both Mobile and Baldwin counties and Northwest Florida.

“Austal understands the challenges many are facing during the pandemic at home or with their business. We know our community is resilient and by working together, we’ll get through this together,” Craig Savage, Austal’s Director of Communications and External Affairs said.

In addition to the funds, Austal is also donating surgical masks local healthcare facilities.

