Austal breaks ground on steel shipbuilding facility

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — It’s the beginning of a new era for Mobile’s largest industrial employer. Austal USA broke ground Friday on a steel manufacturing line.

“The steel ships that will come off this line will be the best, most efficient and most affordable steel ships in the Coast Guard and Navy fleets,” Rusty Murdaugh, interim president said. “As demand for the greater and larger Navy and Coast Guard fleets grows, Austal USA is investing to meet those changing requirements.”

Austal has made its mark in the industry by building aluminum ships for the U.S. Navy, including to date, 12 Expeditionary Fast Transports (previously known as the Joint High Speed Vessel) and 16 Littoral Combat Ships. Now, Austal will look to build and deliver steel ships needed by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.

The expansion is expected to be a $100 million dollar investment with the cost split between Austal and the U.S. Department of Defense. Austal employs approximately 4,000 people in Mobile.