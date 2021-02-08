Auburn University residence hall to be renamed after Prichard native

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard native Bessie Mae Holloway is being honored by her alma mater Auburn University with a building being named after the educator.

Holloway received her doctoral degree in Education from Auburn.

She was the first African American and second woman to serve on the university’s board of trustees.

Auburn University announced last week plans to rename Tiger residence hall after Dr. Holloway.

Dr. Holloway was an educator with Mobile County Public Schools for more than 25 years.

Dr. Holloway died in Prichard in 2019 at 87 years old.

Auburn will also rename Eagle residence hall after the school’s first Black graduate and Montgomery native Josetta Brittain Matthews.