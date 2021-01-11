Auburn provost faces ‘no confidence’ vote

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – The top academic officer at Auburn University is facing a no-confidence vote by faculty members this week over lingering dissatisfaction with his handling of class scheduling around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the University Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday to address complaints against Provost Bill Hardgrave. More than 500 faculty members met in a virtual gathering in November to discuss their concerns about Hardgrave and his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring.

President Jay Gouge is defending Hardgrave. He says a no-confidence vote during a global pandemic and social unrest would be “unprecedented and destructive.”