JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 52-year-old Atmore man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Fla., Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was driving a tractor-trailer in the rock mine at 5160 Vermont Road when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a building.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.