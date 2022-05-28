ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore man is facing nine counts of attempted murder after a dispute at a home.

Atmore police say they responded to a home on Ann Street around 8:42 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they discovered three people had been hit with pellets from a shotgun.

Officers say the suspect, 45-year-old Kelvin Cooper, had gotten into a dispute with a man at the scene and left.

According to police, Cooper returned a few minutes later in his vehicle and told everyone there he was going to come back and kill everyone.

Cooper reportedly returned a few minutes later and yelled, “All of you are about to die,” and shot several times from his open window in his vehicle.

Police say Cooper fled the scene but was spotted by a patrol officer on Union Street a short time later who took him into custody.

Cooper also threatened to kill the officer, according to Atmore police.

Cooper is facing nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of reckless endangerment, 10 counts of terroristic threats, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a gun, and one count of possession for being found with cocaine.

He is being held in the Escambia County, Alabama jail.