ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG)- Atmore Police say one man is dead after trying to stop a fight Saturday morning.

According to an Atmore Police Department press release, Saturday just before 11:00 a.m. Okeema McCants, 39 had been struck by gun fire multiple times. McCants passed away due to his injuries.

Witnesses state that McCants was driving on Martin Luther King Avenue near Bragg Street when he pulled over to try and stop a fight between a group of males. Shortly after, gun shots were fired hitting McCants.

Charles Walker, 26, was arrested two hours later and charged with Murder.

When Walker was taken into custody, police say he had a stolen handgun and was wanted by the Jefferson County, AL Sheriff’s Office for Theft of Property.

Walker remains in the Escambia County, Al Detention Center without bond.

Atmore Police Department are still trying to identify the other people involved in the fight.