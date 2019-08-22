Atmore doctor pleads not guilty to multiple battery charges

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore doctor accused of battery has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The case has now been set for docket on October 22nd, with jury selection beginning on November 4th.

According to an arrest report obtained by News 5, William Shane Harigel got into an argument with one of his children over a traffic ticket. According to the report and a statement from two of his children, Harigel put his hands around his son’s neck. The pregnant daughter, and son, were tossed to the ground during one of the altercations, according to the report.

The incident took place on July 25th, according to the arrest report.

We spoke to Dr. Harigel multiple times on the phone after his arrest. He tells us the incident involved his intoxicated son and that he is innocent of the charges.