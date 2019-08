ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore doctor has been released from jail after being arrested Tuesday night for battery.

Shane Harigel is charged with domestic battery, which includes strangulation on a pregnant woman, according to the jail log. Harigel was arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

