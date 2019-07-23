ATF issues changes when transferring firearms in Alabama

In this March 9, 2017, photo a row of AR-15 style rifles manufactured by Daniel Defense sit in a vault at the company’s headquarters in Black Creek, Ga. The company, based in Black Creek, Georgia, and founded in 2001, is one of the industry leaders in the making of long guns in the United States. […]

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A local pawn shop notified us Tuesday of changes when it comes to pistol permits in Alabama. We did some digging and found a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which states there is an important change in the procedures in order to comply with the Brady Act when transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person.

“In the interest of public safety, and effective immediately, FFLs in Alabama may no longer accept CCP permits as an alternative to a NICS check. Unless another exception applies, a NICS check must be conducted whenever you transfer a firearm to an unlicensed person even if the individual presents an unexpired CCP permit, the report states.

News 5 is gathering more information on this report. In the meantime, you can read the full press release here.