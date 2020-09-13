At least two people airlifted to the hospital following ATV accident

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials tell us that there was an ATV accident at Simmons creek. At least two people were flown to a nearby hospital with injuries.
We are working to get more information and will update you when it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss now 271 days sober after living on the streets
- Two girls missing since Thursday from Grayson County, KY
- 11-year-old boy dies after Hoover, Ala. deadly crash
- MCHD: Preparing to shelter during 2020 hurricane season
- Former Colorado officer apologizes to Hells Angels motorcyclist for traffic stop that led to resignation