ASU student shot and killed near campus identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – (WIAT) – An Alabama State University student has been identified as one of two men who was shot and killed Thursday night near the campus.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the shooting left ASU student, 21-year-old Jacquez Hall of Bessemer, and another man, 24-year-old Justin Martin dead.

Sources say Hall was a 2016 graduate of Bessemer High School.

Around 7:15 p.m., Thursday night, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of North University Drive, after receiving a report of a someone being shot. The Montgomery Police Department says when they arrived on the scene, they found Martin, who received a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

They then found a second shooting victim, Hall located at the scene before being taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

Police say three additional men were taken to the hospital by personal vehicles. Two of the men have life-threatening gunshot wounds and one has non-life threatening injuries.



MPD is investigating the circumstances that led to this deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with knowledge or information of this deadly shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

