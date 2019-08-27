Ashley McArthur trial continues with more witness testimony

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The trial of Ashley McArthur continued today with more witness testimony. McArthur is accused of killing private investigator Taylor Wright. Wright’s body was found on property belonging to the McArthur family.

In court on Tuesday, witness testimony focused on Wright’s ex-girlfriend. She says McArthur was the last person to see Wright back in September of 2017. The woman told jurors she texted and called Wright but did not get a response until later that night. She says some of the language in the text did not sound like Wright.

Jurors also heard testimony from McArthur’s aunt, who says she had never met Wright before. She described the family property where Wright’s remains were found back in October of 2017.

The state says McArthur killed Wright over money.