Ascension Sacred Heart to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart will offer drive-thru testing starting this morning at 9 a.m. The test will be completed through a nasal swab. That sample will then be sent to a state-approved laboratory for testing. Results could take up to a week to be processed. The samples will be collected until 1 p.m. Phone screenings will begin at 6 a.m. Hospital officials are asking people to complete a phone screening before arriving for an in-person test. Please call 850-746-2684 to be screened. Those who meet the criteria will be asked to come for an in-person test.
