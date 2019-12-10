Artist builds sandcastle memorial for NAS Pensacola

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A local artist in Gulf Shores is paying tribute to NAS Pensacola following last week’s mass shooting.

“Their lives are going to be forever changed. Everyone who was on that base is going to be forever changed. I can only imagine the trauma that everyone has been through,” said Janel Hawkins.

Hawkins, who owns Sand Castle University, knew the best way she could show her support was to create a memorial on the beach.

“It was just really really hard to see it happen. You have all of these feelings and you don’t know what to do and putting feelings into art is what all artists do and I just felt it was something I needed to do,” she said.

Hawkins tells us the memorial took about 3 hours to complete. It is located in front of The Hangout in Gulf Shores.