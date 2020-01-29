BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arson investigation underway in Bay Minette tonight.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect detained.
It’s still early on in the investigation but deputies say a man likely set his own camper and car on fire on Coy Johnson Road.
Authorities say the man also has mental health issues.
