Arson investigation underway in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arson investigation underway in Bay Minette tonight.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect detained.

It’s still early on in the investigation but deputies say a man likely set his own camper and car on fire on Coy Johnson Road.

Authorities say the man also has mental health issues.

