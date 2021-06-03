BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A man accused of setting multiple fires at the Colonial Manor Hotel in Brewton earlier this week has been arrested.
Brewton Police say it started as a domestic incident. When they arrived to the hotel, they observed smoke coming from the victim’s room.
Police say Orbie Eugene Dinkins started 3 fires in the hotel room before leaving the scene. He was found in a parking lot and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. Dinkins is charged with arson and domestic violence.
Arson arrest: man charged in Brewton hotel room fires
