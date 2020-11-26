Arson arrest made in Fifth Street fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An arson arrest has been made in a fire that happened earlier this month.

This is according to a press release from Mobile Fire-Rescue.

The fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Fifth Street on November 3rd and the cause was determined to be arson after an investigation was conducted.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze as all occupants were able to vacate the residence before fire crews arrived.

Tyric Page was arrested on November 25th and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on first degree arson, as well as other charges.

