Arrest reports give new details in Platinum Nightclub shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News Five has obtained the arrest reports of the three suspects arrested in connection to the Platinum Nightclub shooting in Pensacola.

The reports shed some light on what happened on May 27 outside the club. One witness told authorities he was driving around the parking lot near the club when he noticed several black men with guns standing outside. The witness told investigators the men were affiliated with the “Bro” gang. He then told authorities he saw the members of the gang shooting. The witness told authorities one of the suspects involved was Markesia James.

The arrest report says authorities pulled surveillance video and found a car driving through the area near the club and shooting at a group of people standing near some cars. Investigators identified the car as a Nissan Rogue.

Investigators spoke with other witnesses that gave them the tag number of the Nissan Rogue. Investigators say the car belonged to the grandmother of suspect Dante Walker, who is affiliated with the “Bro” gang. Investigators say when they interviewed James, she denied being affiliated with the gang and being at the club that night. Authorities had pictures of James with gang members and with a shirt that said “Bro” gang. A friend of James’ told investigators he heard her talking about the shooting.

Police say James was one of the shooters. Witness told authorities they also saw Tequan Warren and Cordellious Dyess holding guns and shooting. Authorities say Walker drove the getaway vehicle and knew the shooting had happened but did not report it to police. Walker is charged with accessory after the fact.