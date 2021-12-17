Arrest made in murder of teen found dead in Pensacola front yard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person has been arrested in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old who was found dead on Baggett Court on Dec. 9.

Tymetryon Knight was booked on murder and robbery charges Friday night. The sheriff’s office is also looking for another person in connection to the case.

The teen was found shot to death in a front yard on Baggett Court and P Street. Authorities have not released his name.

If you have any information about the teen’s murder, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

