Arrest made in Fort Walton Beach drive-by shooting August 31

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Stephen Cordova for a drive-by shooting that injured a man attending his daughter’s seventh birthday party.

Cordova was arrested after an hours-long standoff at his home on Cabana Way in Crestview Friday afternoon.

Cabana Way Standoff Scene in Crestview (Courtesty Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The drive-by shooting happened on August 31st. Deputies say Cordova shot a man in Fort Walton Beach. The OCSO says Cordova was a passenger in a black Nissan Altima. He allegedly shot several rounds, one of which struck the 36-year-old victim in the leg. He suffered life-threatening injuries. Deputies on the scene were able to prevent him from bleeding to death.

Deputies say a birthday party was going on at the time in the backyard of the home on Miller Street. The man was shot in the front yard. Several cars were also hit. No children were injured.

Cordova is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.