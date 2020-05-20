Arrest made in fatal stabbing at homeless shelter in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing at a homeless shelter in Alabama. Jefferson County Jail records say 31-year-old Eugene Pettaway was booked Sunday.
News outlets report Pettaway is a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Quavion Blair. Blair was found early Saturday morning at Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham with multiple cuts and puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials didn’t give a possible motive.
The shelter says in a Facebook post that the stabbing is a tragic reminder that accessible mental health care is paramount.
