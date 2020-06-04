Arrest made in April murder in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police made an arrest Thursday in a murder case from April in Escambia County, Alabama.

Antonio Crenshaw, 38, is accused of killing Desmond Dirden, 43, at the Patterson Street Apartments on April 25. Police said the victim was shot and stabbed.

Crenshaw is booked on a murder charge in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

