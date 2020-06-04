Arrest made in April murder in Atmore

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police made an arrest Thursday in a murder case from April in Escambia County, Alabama.

Antonio Crenshaw, 38, is accused of killing Desmond Dirden, 43, at the Patterson Street Apartments on April 25. Police said the victim was shot and stabbed.

Crenshaw is booked on a murder charge in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories