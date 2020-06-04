Arrest made in April murder in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police made an arrest Thursday in a murder case from April in Escambia County, Alabama.
Antonio Crenshaw, 38, is accused of killing Desmond Dirden, 43, at the Patterson Street Apartments on April 25. Police said the victim was shot and stabbed.
Crenshaw is booked on a murder charge in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.
LATEST STORIES:
- Las Vegas Strip casinos reopen with Bellagio fountain show
- License Commission reopens on Michael Boulevard
- PHOTOS: Situation gets tense after protest ends, dozens arrested, one officer injured
- ADPH: Backlog of lab results causing delays in COVID-19 case reporting
- AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan