Arrest in West Mobile carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted for a carjacking and another robbery in West Mobile.

Taj Holifield, 20, was identified as one of three suspects involved in the these robberies and has been arrested. 2 other suspects are still wanted.

Jail records show Holifield was arrested just last Friday for another robbery. He was released the next day. Court documents filed in that case allege Holifield tried to steal a woman’s phone.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on East Road off Cottage Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile Police say three people were involved. There was also a robbery in the area around the same time at 2 p.m. Police say both crimes may be connected.

A family friend tells News Five the woman was outside when the men approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded keys. There were three cars in her driveway, so she asked which one. Luckily she had the keys on her and threw them at them. As the suspects were walking off they asked who else was home. She told them her husband, which was a lie.