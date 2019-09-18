PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an armed robbery at Jersey Mikes on Airport Boulevard. Police are looking for two black male suspects. They were wearing ski masks. No injuries have been reported. Police say they took the cash register and ran.
Here is a description of the suspects:
Suspect 1 B/M 6’2
Suspect 2 B/M 5’9 black and white mask displayed a handgun.
Armed robbery at Jersey Mike’s in Pensacola
