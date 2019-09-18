Armed robbery at Jersey Mike’s in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --

UPDATE: The 28th homicide in Mobile so far this year was reported early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex off Azalea Road. Officers were called to the Serenity Apartments where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at an area hospital.

The investigation into the homicide continues. Mobile Police tell us there are no suspects at this time.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste is addressing the high number of homicides. He told News 5 what officers are doing, and also, what can't be done.

He said, "There isn't a whole lot you can do about homicide. You've heard me say over and over and over again, violent crime is an emotional act. I could place someone in someone's back pocket, put an officer in someone's back pocket and if someone had an intent to take someone else's life, I really wouldn't be able to prevent it because I have to wait for the overt act to occur."