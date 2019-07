MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) – Mount Vernon Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed Piggly Wiggly. It happened around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 12, according to police. The three men were armed and appeared to have knowledge of the building, we’re told.

Both the ATM and the store safe had been robbed, at this time the estimated amount is $12,000.

The suspects cut/knocked a hole out of the brick wall in the back of the building, disabled the alarms and several cameras.