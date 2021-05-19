Arkansas woman killed in three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A three-vehicle crash that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, claimed the life of a Bald Knob, Ark. woman.

A 2019 GMC Rental Truck collided with a 2014 Dodge Caravan. The Caravan then collided with a 2009 Ford F150 Pickup. Kathryn McFadden, 71, was a passenger in the Caravan and was fatally injured because of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 at the 10-mile marker, about four miles west of Mobile in Mobile County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.