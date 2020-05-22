Are you into acting? Joe Jeffersons Theater is running a “Virtual Vaudeville Showcase” Fundraiser

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Joe Jefferson Players is currently doing their virtual Vaudeville showcase. This is a fundraiser to help support their theater and they need your participation!

All you have to do is film and submit it on their performance from the Vaudeville era. It allows you to dive into the history of Mobile.News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Eric Brown, Director of the Joe Jefferson Players, to get more details.

“we want our performers to create their own Vaudeville routine, submit those to artisticdirector@joejeffersonplayers.com,” Eric said.

If you are unsure of the Vaudeville Era look up the classic Disney movie “Dumbo” as that movie is based in that time. This is an opportunity to dive into the history of the Vaudeville Era which was around the 1880’s.

“These were like variety shows and they actually use to tour in the Mobile, Alabama area.”

They will be posting the final edited show on social media. You could be a part of the show!

“Submissions are due on May 27th and on May 29th they will release the Vaudeville show online and that is where our patrons can go online, watch the show, pick out your favorite performer and then follow the link to the website and that is where you can vote/donate,” Eric said.

The Joe Jefferson Theatre had to cancel a few shows due to the pandemic. The shows are their main way of keeping the facility running. They are running this fundraiser as a create way to get the community involved in helping keep the theater alive.

“This actually foes to help our theater stay open or at least it will hopefully be here when we are ready to reopen and we can have all of our patrons and actors back indoors for the upcoming season,” Eric explained.

Top 3 performers that get donated the most money wins the show!