Are you a Baldwin County Heritage Family?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Commission wants to recognize the early settlers of Baldwin County.

Citizens who are descendants of ancestors who lived in Baldwin County before 1920 are eligible to be designated as a Baldwin County Heritage Family member.

Applicants must complete an application. A paper copy of the application should be delivered to 312 Courthouse Square, Suite 26, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507, you may email applications to: archivalrecords@baldwincountyal.gov or fax to (251) 580-2528.