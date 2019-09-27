Architecture firms create food structures for Manna’s PensaCan

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Structures built out of canned goods sit at Cordova Mall, ready for you to vote on your favorite.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Northwest has partnered again with Manna in Pensacola this year for “PensaCan: Demolish Hunger, Design Hope.” PensaCan is a competition where architectural firms create structures made entirely out of full cans of food.

At the mall at 5100 N. Ninth Ave., there’s a truck made out of Cheerios, canned tomatoes, bottled water and other canned goods.

There’s also a Pac-Man structure. It’s made out of canned tuna and soups.

A ski-ball machine structure is also on display. It’s made out of canned tuna, peaches, green beans and other non-perishables.

The final structure appears to be a beach scene, with Blue Angels made out of Kool-Aid packets soaring high.

“It’s cool to see these architects use their creativity in a different way with these canned goods,” said Kerri Smayda, development director for Manna. “They’re just pretty cool. You have to come out and see them.”

All the food will be donated to Manna food bank after the competition.

Participating teams include Artisan’s Architecture, Ascend Performance Materials, DAG/SMP Architects, Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture, and STOA Architects.

ASD|SKY and Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, PLLC are the 2019 leading sponsors.

The public can vote on their favorite structure at Manna’s website www.mannahelps.org.