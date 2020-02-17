Archdiocese of Mobile to build new retreat house in Baldwin County on Mobile Bay

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile will hold a groundbreaking for a new retreat house, called Holy Spirit Hall in Baldwin County. It will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Camp Cullen. Camp Cullen is located at 18673 Scenic Highway 98. The property sits next door to Sacred Heart Chapel.

According to a press release, Holy Spirit Hall marks a return to the original use of Camp Cullen, when it was first purchased and used as a retreat space for young people.

Photo Courtesy: Archdiocese of Mobile

“For 146 years this site on beautiful Mobile Bay has been a place for ministry to youth,” Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi said. “It is a place dear to many of our people where they enjoyed themselves and also learned about God’s love for them. This new building will continue the long legacy of helping young people discover the beauty and power of the Catholic faith.”

The facility will house a dining hall and sleeping areas for groups wanting to go on retreat.

Photo Courtesy: Archdiocese of Mobile

“For many of our parishes, and even for us in the diocesan offices, we have to use retreat facilities that are not religious-based or run by another Christian denomination,” said Archdiocese of Mobile Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Director Adam Ganucheau. “Holy Spirit Hall, with the Sacred Heart Chapel next door, will give our young people a Catholic home for retreats organized by our parishes and Catholic schools. I am so excited to see this project come to fruition.”

