Arbitrator determines officer fired after Parkland shooting should be rehired

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An arbitrator determined a Broward Sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at a high school should get his job back. The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller, saying his due process rights were violated when he was fired. A state commission investigating the shooting said Miller was the first supervisor on the scene as the gunman was inside a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building. But he remained in his car, putting on a bulletproof vest. Miller earned more than $137,000 in 2018 and the arbitrator determined he should receive back pay.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories