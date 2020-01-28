Appellate court weighs Florida law on felon voting rights

by: The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The state of Florida is asking a U.S. appellate court to set aside a ruling that lets some impoverished felons regain access to the ballot box, even if they still owe fines and other legal debts.

The matter before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals centers on Amendment 4. The voter-approved ballot measure lets felons regain the right to vote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argues that felons must not only serve their time but must also pay any outstanding legal debts. A judge in Florida granted a temporary injunction and agreed with voter advocates who argued that the requirement amounted to a “poll tax.”

