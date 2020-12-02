Apollo’s Mystic Ladies cancels 2021 parade and ball

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eastern Shore mystic society has canceled its Mardi Gras festivities before the Carnival season begins.

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies sent an e-mail to WKRG News 5, saying the organization’s board decided to cancel its parade and ball because of the coronavirus pandemic and Alabama’s safer-at-home order.

The society says it was a tough decision, but felt the health and safety of its members and the community should be the main concern.

The parade was scheduled to roll in Daphne on February 5, 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories