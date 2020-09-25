2-alarm Fire fire at Yester Oaks apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire at Yester Oaks apartment complex Thursday night. The fire affected buildings 38 and 39.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says heavy smoke flames were visible in the attic when crews arrived. Two units were affected by flames. The building was evacuated, and Mobile Fire-Rescue reported no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
