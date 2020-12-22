AP source: Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State’s Harsin

(AP) — Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ new head coach. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete. Harsin is 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State. Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons.
