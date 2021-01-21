ANY resident can get on a list for the COVID-19 vaccine through USA Health, will contact for appointment when eligible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health just released an online tool that will allow ANY resident to get in line for the vaccine in partnership with the City of Mobile.

“You can put your interest in there and as soon as you’re in an eligible category and we have vaccine availability, we will go ahead and contact you,” Natalie Fox, Assistant Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer for USA Health, explained.

They will reach out to schedule an appointment when you are qualified for the vaccine and they have the supply available for your spot on the list.

“We will reach out to you and make an appointment as we see supply available,” Fox explained. “The eligible categories right now are health care workers, first responders and those over 75.”

The sooner you sign up to be placed on the list, the better. When the next phase of vaccine distribution opens up, qualifying individuals will be contacted to schedule an appointment via text message or email.

The website has only been open for 24 hours and they have seen over 2600 people in the Mobile area express their interest to get an appointment. 375 of those who signed up are currently under a category that is eligible for the vaccine.

The amount of vaccine appointments they can make are based on their supply. Today, they are distributing around 300 vaccines a day. Each week, vaccination numbers will increase depending on their supply from The Alabama Department of Health.

Filling out the form is easy. Go to https://c19vaccine.southalabama.edu if you are interested in receiving the vaccine.