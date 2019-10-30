Another Mississippi Medicaid provider drops USA Health facilities from its coverage plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Medicaid provider in Mississippi is dropping USA Health Facilities from its coverage plans. USA Health received notice that Magnolia Health is dropping them effective April 1, 2020.

This comes one week after we learned UnitedHealthcare is dropping all Alabama hospitals from coverage plans for Mississippi Medicaid members. United’s change goes into effect January 1. The change from United will affect new patients.

The coverage changes mean most Medicaid members in South Mississippi will no longer be able to come to Mobile for treatment. For those who need to see specialists, it will mean a two and a half hour drive up to Jackson for equivalent care.

“Many patients are receiving treatment once or twice a week if their disease process requires that. That is going to require them to drive to Jackson for that once or twice a week,” said Christopher Jett, Hospital Administrator for USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

United covers the large majority of Medicaid members in Mississippi. With Magnolia Health also changing its coverage plans, that leaves Molina Healthcare as the only Medicaid provider in Mississippi that will continue to cover treatment at facilities in Mobile.

We’ve reached out to Magnolia Health for more information on their coverage changes to see if they are dropping all Alabama hospitals or just USA Health facilities.

UnitedHealthcare sent News 5 this statement when we asked why they were dropping Alabama hospitals: “As part of our focus on ensuring the long-term strength and stability of our Community Plan in Mississippi, we continuously monitor the performance of our network of care providers and occasionally make changes. Our top priority is to ensure the people we serve have access to the care they need, and we are committed to working with the University of South Alabama and our members to help ensure they experience a smooth transition to a new care provider or health plan.”

LATEST HEADLINES: