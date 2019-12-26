Animal shelter offering discount adoptions heading into 2020

How about a companion for the New Year? The Escambia County, Florida Animal Shelter has a deal for you!

It’s the perfect time of the year to adopt a friend from the Escambia County Animal Shelter.

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is offering a special reduced adoption fee of $50 for all dogs and puppies and $20 for all cats and kittens through Friday, Jan 31. Adoption fees include altering of the animal (spay or neutering services), microchip, heart worm test and the initial vaccinations, including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a license at the time of adoption. This is an additional $11 over the adoption fees and is paid separately.

While Escambia County Animal Shelter staff want every pet to have a home for the holidays, they highly discourage giving pets as presents, especially surprise presents. If your friend or loved one has expressed interest in pet adoption, consider wrapping a food bowl and treats to put under the Christmas tree and coming to the shelter together to pick out a lifelong pet that’s right for their lifestyle, family and budget!

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day. For more information, contact the shelter at 850-595-3075.

