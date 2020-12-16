This photo shows a sugar glider, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Boston. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit based in Boston is finding new homes for more than 40 sugar gliders, a type of marsupial, after they quickly started to reproduce and overwhelmed their previous owner. (MSPCA-Angell via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — An animal welfare group in Massachusetts is finding new homes for more than 40 sugar gliders, a type of marsupial, after they quickly started to reproduce and overwhelmed their previous owner.

MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit based in Boston, announced Friday that it had taken in 44 sugar gliders that needed new owners. Within hours, the group received more than 1,000 adoption requests, it said.

The group is now sorting through the requests to find the best homes for the animals. It described them as playful and curious marsupials that have “a natural affinity for pouches — or shirt pockets.”